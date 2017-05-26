BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
* On May 26, 2017, John Rochon, Jr., who currently serves as member of co's board of directors and as vice chairman, was appointed to serve as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
