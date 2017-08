July 31 (Reuters) - JSE:

* HUGE'S CHALLENGE TO JSE'S DECISION FINDING THAT HUGE HAD TO RESTATE ITS AFS FOR 2010, 2011,2012 PURSUANT TO BREACHES OF IFRS WAS DISMISSED BY HIGH COURT

* DECISION DIRECTING HUGE TO RESTATE ITS AFS FOR YEARS 2010, 2011 AND 2012 THEREFORE STANDS AND MUST BE GIVEN EFFECT TO