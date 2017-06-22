UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 22 Jsl Industries Ltd:
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22
* Says necessary insurance claim is being initiated
* As result of fire, part of instrument transformer manufacturing facility has been affected; actual assessment of loss is under progress
* Says fire which was brought under control within an hour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)