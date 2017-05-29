BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
May 29JSS Corp
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says expected merger date is Oct. 1
* Says it needs to pay 5,000 yen per share as consideration to shareholders of the Hyogo-based company
* Says co will be the surviving company and the Hyogo-based company will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8xTHI2
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million