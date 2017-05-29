May 29JSS Corp

* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27

* Says expected merger date is Oct. 1

* Says it needs to pay 5,000 yen per share as consideration to shareholders of the Hyogo-based company

* Says co will be the surviving company and the Hyogo-based company will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8xTHI2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)