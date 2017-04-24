BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 24 Jsw Holdings Ltd
* March quarter net profit 71.6 million rupees versus profit 60.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 103.7 million rupees versus 88.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2pcaEI7) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17