March 31 JSW Steel Ltd

* Says restructuring of subsidiaries holding structure

* Says reorganisation plan entails capital reduction at Netherlands co level

* Says restructuring, consolidation exercise do not entail any sale of co's overseas investments

* Says reorganisation plan entails transfer of certain assets,liabilities to Periama Holding LLC in U.S.

* Says co continues to have same economic interests in the Netherlands co and its operations in U.S. and Latin America

* Says reorganisation plan entails liquidation of JSW Steel Holding USA Inc

* Says taken steps to write off loans given to U.S. Hold Co Source text: bit.ly/2nCYzcf Further company coverage: