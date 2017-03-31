US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 JSW Steel Ltd
* Says restructuring of subsidiaries holding structure
* Says reorganisation plan entails capital reduction at Netherlands co level
* Says restructuring, consolidation exercise do not entail any sale of co's overseas investments
* Says reorganisation plan entails transfer of certain assets,liabilities to Periama Holding LLC in U.S.
* Says co continues to have same economic interests in the Netherlands co and its operations in U.S. and Latin America
* Says reorganisation plan entails liquidation of JSW Steel Holding USA Inc
* Says taken steps to write off loans given to U.S. Hold Co Source text: bit.ly/2nCYzcf Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)