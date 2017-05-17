GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 17 JSW Steel Ltd
* Says approved raising of long term funds in international market upto $1 billion
* Says approved raising of additional long term funds worth up to 100 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2qrHvcz Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up