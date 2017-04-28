BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Fuji Kiko Co Ltd
* Says Jtekt Corp offered a takeover bid for 35.3 million shares (or no less than 17.6 million shares)
* Offered purchase price at 740 yen per share, or 26.1 billion yen in total
* Says Jtekt Corp aims to hold 100 percent voting power of the company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f4vYAG
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017