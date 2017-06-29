BRIEF-Jubii Europe says court of appeal dismisses lawsuit against Telia Company AB

June 29 (Reuters) - JUBII EUROPE NV

* Svea Court of Appeal Dismisses Lawsuit Against Telia Company Ab

* Appeal Court Ordered Yarps Network Services to Reimburse Telia Company for Legal Costs in District Court in Amount of About Sek 14.3 Million Plus Interest

* ‍Svea Court of Appeal Ordered Yarps Network Services to Reimburse Telia for Its Legal Costs in Appeal Court in Amount of About Sek 5.5 Million Plus Interest​

* YARPS NETWORK SERVICES AB WILL DECIDE ON IF YARPS NETWORK SERVICES WILL APPEAL ANY PART OF JUDGEMENT