April 27 Jubilant Industries Ltd

* National Green Tribunal has ordered 13 industrial units situated in Gajraula near river Bagad to immediately cease operations

* Order applies to units of wholly owned material subsidiary, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Limited (JACPL) in Gajraula.

* Says written order of NGT is awaited

* Committee has been set up by NGT to inspect discharge of effluents by affected industrial units and to provide a report