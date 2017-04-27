US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 27 Jubilant Industries Ltd
* National Green Tribunal has ordered 13 industrial units situated in Gajraula near river Bagad to immediately cease operations
* Order applies to units of wholly owned material subsidiary, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Limited (JACPL) in Gajraula.
* Says written order of NGT is awaited
* Committee has been set up by NGT to inspect discharge of effluents by affected industrial units and to provide a report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)