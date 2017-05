March 27 Jubilee Holdings Ltd:

* FY ended Dec 2016 total income of 24.70 billion shillings versus 21.70 billion shillings year ago

* FY group profit before tax of 4.56 billion shillings versus 4.15 billion shillings year ago

* Recommends for approval of bonus share issue of 1 share for every 10 share and final dividend of 7.5 shillings per share

* Dividend will be paid on or about July 11, 2017