March 31Julong Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 14.8 million yuan to 16.9 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 10.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are smoothly working of business and effective cost control

