US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 Jumbo Bag Ltd
* Reviewed setting up manufacturing unit at Peruvoyal village in Tamil Nadu which will take over production outsourced to various satellite units
* Says proposed capacity of new unit is 250 MT per month
* Says investment required is INR 30 million
* Says mode of financing to be term loan
* Says proposed capacity expected to be added at new unit by may 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2nxRUQL) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)