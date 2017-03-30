March 30 Jumbo Bag Ltd

* Reviewed setting up manufacturing unit at Peruvoyal village in Tamil Nadu which will take over production outsourced to various satellite units

* Says proposed capacity of new unit is 250 MT per month

* Says investment required is INR 30 million

* Says mode of financing to be term loan

* Says proposed capacity expected to be added at new unit by may 2017