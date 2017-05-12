Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Jumbo Interactive Ltd
* Tatts invests in Jumbo and varies reseller agreements
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.