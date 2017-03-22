March 22 Jungheinrich
* Says 2016 EBIT up 10 percent to 235 million EUR, net
income up 11.6 percent 154 million EUR
* Says incoming orders up 14.3 percent 3,220 million EUR at
109,200 units
* 2016 pretax profit up 9.1 percent at 216 million EUR
* Says net sales up 12 percent at 3,09 billion EUR
* Says to propose dividend of 0.42 EUR per ordinary share
and 0.44 EUR per preferred share
* Says sees 2017 market for material handling to grow,
albeit losing momentum compared with 2016
* Says value of incoming orders rose 17 percent in first two
months of year, to 550 million EUR
* Says incoming orders of forklift trucks reaches 682
million EUR in first two months of 2017
* Says net sales reach 483 million EUR in first two months
of 2017, production up 21 percent to 18,200 trucks
