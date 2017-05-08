BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Juniper Networks Inc:
* Juniper Networks says in Q1 of 2017 initiated restructuring plan, to realign workforce and increase operational efficiencies - SEC filing
* Juniper Networks says in Q1 of 2017, recorded $19.4 million in charges on condensed consolidated statement of operations
* Juniper Networks says 2017 restructuring plan could be subsequently amended and additional restructuring charges could be incurred
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.