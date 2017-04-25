BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Juniper Networks Inc-
* Juniper Networks reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $1.221 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees revenues will be approximately $1,280 million, plus or minus $30 million for quarter ending june 30, 2017
* Juniper Networks Inc - guidance for quarter ending june 30, 2017 is non-gaap net income per share will be approximately $0.54, plus or minus $0.03
* Sees non-gaap gross margin will be approximately 62.5%, plus or minus 0.5%. For quarter ending june 30, 2017
* Q2 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.