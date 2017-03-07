March 7 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.88

* Q4 revenue rose 143 percent to $20.9 million

* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc - expect to continue ind-enabling activities which could potentially support three ind filings in first half of 2018

* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc- "operating expense will increase modestly year over year" in 2017