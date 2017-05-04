BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $11.2 million
* Frank Condella will not seek re-election to co's board of directors
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to be in a position to file up to three ind's with U.S. Food and drug administration in first half of 2018
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million