BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Juno Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $19.3 million and $9.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Reaffirms 2017 cash burn of between $270 million and $300 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering