June 14 Juno Therapeutics Inc:

* Court decides it lacks jurisdiction before FDA approval occurs

* Juno Therapeutics - U.S. District Court for district of Delaware decided it lacked jurisdiction at this time over a lawsuit filed against Kite Pharma

* Juno Therapeutics - court cited absence of evidence that FDA approval of Kite's axicabtagene ciloleucel "is expected on defendant's BLA in immediate future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: