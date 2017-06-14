BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Juno Therapeutics Inc:
* Court decides it lacks jurisdiction before FDA approval occurs
* Juno Therapeutics - U.S. District Court for district of Delaware decided it lacked jurisdiction at this time over a lawsuit filed against Kite Pharma
* Juno Therapeutics - court cited absence of evidence that FDA approval of Kite's axicabtagene ciloleucel "is expected on defendant's BLA in immediate future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.