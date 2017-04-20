BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Juntendo Co Ltd:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from April 27 to May 2
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nQRuiK
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: