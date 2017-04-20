April 20 Juntendo Co Ltd:

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from April 27 to May 2

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nQRuiK

(Beijing Headline News)