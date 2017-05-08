UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Jupai Holdings Ltd:
* Jupai Holdings Limited announces changes to senior management team and board of directors
* Says Jianda Ni appointed CEO and co-chairman of the board
* Says CEO Tianxiang Hu resigned
* Jianda Ni has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Jupai Holdings Ltd - Hu remains as co-chairman of board
* Ni no longer serves as executive chairman of board
* SAID ON MONDAY EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN EARNINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR