Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 5 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says 91 million A-shares held by shareholder Shenzhen Jushenghua pledged to Penghua Asset Management on Nov 9, 2015 have been released on June 1, 2017
* Says Jushenghua's 835.1 million A-shares still under pledge as of June 1, representing 7.56 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s9giws
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: