June 5 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says 91 million A-shares held by shareholder Shenzhen Jushenghua pledged to Penghua Asset Management on Nov 9, 2015 have been released on June 1, 2017

* Says Jushenghua's 835.1 million A-shares still under pledge as of June 1, representing 7.56 percent of total issued share capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s9giws

