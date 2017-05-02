May 2 Just Eat Plc

* Q1 2017 update strong performance; reiterating full-year guidance

* Reported revenues were up 46% to £118.9 million (q1 2016: £81.5 million)

* On a currency neutral, like for like 1 basis, revenues grew by 40%, driven by strong order growth, last year's commission increases, including uk, and inclusion of skipthedishes

* Reiterate guidance given at our 2016 full year results on 7 march 2017, for full year 2017 revenues of between £480-495 million, and underlying ebitda of £157-163 million