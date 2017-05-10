May 10 Just Eat Plc

* Notes CMA's decision that it intends to refer its review of Just Eat's proposed acquisition of HungryHouse to a "phase 2" investigation.

* Looks forward to cooperating with CMA.

* Committed to demonstrating to CMA that market is, and will remain, competitive following completion of proposed transaction.

* In meantime, just eat will continue to operate its business as usual.