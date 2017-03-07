BRIEF-Trade Me Group teams up with Afterpay
* Trade me is teaming up with afterpay, an Australian "buy now, pay later" online payments provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Just Eat
* Cfo says comfortable with consensus indicating "mid-to-late teens" order growth in uk market in 2017
* Cfo "very pleased" with brand relaunch, "landed very well" with restaurant partners and customers Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Trade me is teaming up with afterpay, an Australian "buy now, pay later" online payments provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.