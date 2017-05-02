BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
May 2 Just Energy Group Inc:
* Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program in the United States for the 8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares
* Just energy group-8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares having aggregate offering price of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling slides on PM May's shrinking election lead, UK GDP miss