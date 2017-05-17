Russia's Lukoil wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
May 17 Just Energy Group Inc
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 sales fell 12 percent to C$947.3 million
* In fiscal 2018, we believe we will achieve net customer additions and deliver base EBITDA in range of $210 million to $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up