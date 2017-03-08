WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 JVM Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent about medicine automatic packer
* Says patent number is 10-2012-0006824
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/K6z99V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.