BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 1 JYP Entertainment Corp :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Seongnae-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, Korea
* Says transaction amount is 20.2 billion won and transaction settlement date is Aug. 1
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/k9BZuL
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding