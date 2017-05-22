BRIEF-Henry Morgan provides JB Financial update of proposed acquisition of Genesis
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd
May 22 JYSKE BANK
* JYSKE BANK PLANS ISSUANCE OF SENIOR DEBT IN EUR
* ISSUANCE OF A EUR 500M 3 YEAR FLOATING RATE NOTE WILL FOLLOW IN NEAR FUTURE SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS.
* JYSKE BANK HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, DZ BANK, JP MORGAN AND LBBW TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITIES OF ISSUING SENIOR DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 22 Investors pulled back from U.S.-based stock funds after pouring the most cash into those investments since February the previous week, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Withdrawals of $2.2 billion struck U.S.-based equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended June 21, the research service said, during a rollercoaster week for stocks and as the