Feb 21 Jyske Bank A/S:
* Q4 net interest income 1.46 billion Danish crowns ($207.8 million) versus 1.43 billion
crowns seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 reversal of loan impairment charges 293 million crowns (Reuters poll loan impairment
charges 46.4 million crowns)
* Q4 pre-tax profit 1.50 billion crowns (Reuters poll 936 million crowns)
* Proposes ordinary dividend in amount of about 500 million crowns for FY 2016
* It is anticipated that low level of interest rates and activity will affect earnings
capacity of group in 2017
* With respect to home loans, net lending growth of 10 billion - 15 billion crowns is
expected in 2017
* It is objective of group to generate return on opening equity of 8-12 percent after tax
($1 = 7.0263 Danish crowns)
