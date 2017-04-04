BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 K Bro Linen Inc :
* K-Bro Linen Inc. announces $50 million equity offering
* Entered into agreement to sell 1.3 million common shares on bought deal basis at price of $38.00 per share to syndicate of underwriters
* Net proceeds from offering to be used to fund build out of K-Bro's facilities in Toronto and Vancouver, to pay down indebtedness
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing