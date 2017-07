July 24 (Reuters) - Invictus Md Strategies Corp

* K2 principal fund l.p. - between july 19 and july 21, k2 had net sales of 1.9 million shares with sale prices between $ 1.26 and $ 1.45 per share

* K2 principal fund l.p-assuming exercise of warrants, k2 would own about 14.18 percent of issued, outstanding common shares of invictus md strategies corp