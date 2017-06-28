BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'
June 28 K2M Group Holdings Inc
* K2M Group Holdings Inc - Announced CAPRI small 3D static corpectomy cage system received 510(K) clearance from U.S FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'
NAIROBI, June 29 A power line linking a 310 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to Kenya's national grid, delayed by landowners' compensation demands among other issues, is expected to be ready in the next three months, the energy minister said on Thursday.