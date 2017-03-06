March 6 K2M Group Holdings Inc:

* K2M Group Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results with U.S. Revenue growth of 21.5% year-over-year in Q4’16

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 14 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $263 million to $270 million

* K2M Group Holdings Inc sees fiscal year 2017 total net loss of approximately $34.0 million to $31.0 million

* FY 2017 revenue view $268.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S