BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 K92 Mining Inc
* Announces c$16,000,000 marketed offering
* Agents will raise up to c$16 million through an offering of up to 20 million units of company to be priced at c$0.80 per unit
* Proceeds raised from offering will be used by company for exploration and development of company's mineral properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies