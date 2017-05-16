Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 K92 Mining Inc
* K92 is pleased to provide a production update on the kainantu gold mine for the march quarter of 2017
* K92 mining inc says total production of 23,400 tonnes mined on kainantu gold mine for march quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system