BRIEF-AGRANA Beteiligungs Q1 EBIT up to EUR 69.8 million​

* ‍IN Q1 OF 2017|18 (1 MARCH TO 31 MAY 2017), AGRANA IMPROVED ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FROM EUR 47.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016|17 TO EUR 69.8 MILLION​