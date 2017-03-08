U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 8 Kabuni Ltd
* Receipt of a signed non-binding letter of intent from Print Future, Inc.
* PTF proposes to acquire all shares of Kabuni's operating subsidiaries for total gross cash consideration of approximately A$6.52 million
* Deal regarding potential acquisition by PTF of shares of company's operating subsidiaries
* Neil Patel will immediately step down as Kabuni's CEO and will also resign as a director
* PTF and Kabuni to enter into a temporary services deal that will result in PTF financing operating costs of Kabuni's units and co's strategy reset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.