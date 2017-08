BRIEF-Kadant Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kadant Inc

* Kadant reports 2017 second quarter results

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.87

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $139 million to $142 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.16 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.99 to $4.07 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.18 to $3.26

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $488 million to $494 million

* Q2 revenue $110.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.8 million

* Kadant Inc - qtrly ‍bookings increased 23% to $120 million​

* Kadant Inc - ‍increasing guidance for second half of 2017 due to both improved outlook for existing business​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $118.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.46, revenue view $445.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: