REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 Kadant Inc:
* Kadant to acquire NII FPG company’s forest products business
* Kadant - deal for $173 million in cash
* Kadant - it has increased its revolving credit facility to $300 million from $200 million
* Kadant - intends to finance transaction through borrowings under revolving credit facility
* Kadant - forest products business of NII FPG company includes two primary manufacturing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)