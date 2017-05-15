May 15 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $5.6 million versus $9.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - since January 2017, company has reduced its workforce by 14 percent, to 102 employees

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - expects to reduce its cash burn by approximately $5 million over next 12 months

* Qtrly loss per share $0.39