BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Kadmon Holdings Inc
* Kadmon provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $5.6 million versus $9.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kadmon Holdings Inc - since January 2017, company has reduced its workforce by 14 percent, to 102 employees
* Kadmon Holdings Inc - expects to reduce its cash burn by approximately $5 million over next 12 months
* Qtrly loss per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
