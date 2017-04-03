Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Kadmon Holdings Inc:
* Kadmon announces amendment to credit agreement and related warrants
* Kadmon Holdings Inc- terms include deferring capital raise requirement of $17.0 million from june 30, 2017 to december 31, 2017
* Kadmon Holdings Inc - terms of amendment include deferring mandatory monthly principal payments until january 31, 2018
* Kadmon Holdings - terms of amendment include amending 617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50
* Kadmon Holdings Inc- terms include amending 617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)