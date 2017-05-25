May 25 Kadokawa Dwango Corp

* Says it will distribute 806,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,507 yen per share through private placement to Tokyo-based unit

* Says it will raise 1.21 billion yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z75fcz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)