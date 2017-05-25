BRIEF-Infosys says probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing
* Conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower
May 25 Kadokawa Dwango Corp
* Says it will distribute 806,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,507 yen per share through private placement to Tokyo-based unit
* Says it will raise 1.21 billion yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z75fcz
