BRIEF-Playway to invest in Emilus IT
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT WOULD BUY NEW SHARES IN EMILUS IT SOLUTIONS SP. Z O.O. (EMILUS IT) FOR 531,200 ZLOTYS, RECEIVING 80.0 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL
May 29 Kaihan Co Ltd
* Says customers of a Hikoneshi-based branch restaurant of the co had symptom of food poisoning on May 19
* Says the restaurant was ordered to suspend operation from May 29 to May 31
* May FFB production 27,422 tonnes, May crude palm oil production 5,531 tonnes, May palm kernel production 1,237 tonnes Source text : (http://bit.ly/2bjpUwt) Further company coverage: