BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Kaiser Aluminum Corp-
* Kaiser Aluminum announces quarterly dividend payment and $100 million increase in share repurchase authorization
* Board of directors authorized an additional $100 million for share repurchases
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.