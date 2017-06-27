US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Banks, tech lead Wall Street rally
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.
June 27 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd:
* Says to consider divestment of company's stake in Taurus Tiles Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 0.85 pct, Nasdaq 1.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon)