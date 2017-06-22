WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Kalytera Therapeutics - anticipates it will begin patient enrollment in a phase 2 clinical study evaluating cbd for prevention of gvhd in h2 of 2017
* Kalytera Therapeutics - Andrew L. Salzman, m.d., who previously served as CEO will be leaving company, effective june 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.